Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Mizuho

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $96.00 to $130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Applied Materials to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Argus upped their target price on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Applied Materials from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $121.92.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $119.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.44 and a 200-day moving average of $77.38. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $124.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,814 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in Applied Materials by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 277,171 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,920,000 after purchasing an additional 9,747 shares during the period. Bank of The West raised its stake in Applied Materials by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 94,415 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 47,092 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Applied Materials by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 88,571 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,644,000 after purchasing an additional 12,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.