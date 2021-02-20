Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Raised to $146.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $88.00 to $146.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMAT. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $82.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $121.92.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $119.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.38. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $124.50.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Applied Materials by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,143,901 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,645,656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028,231 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,966,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,377,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325,128 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Applied Materials by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,718,333 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $399,404,000 after purchasing an additional 117,714 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Applied Materials by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,619,884 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $393,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,304,134 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $457,746,000 after purchasing an additional 906,803 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

