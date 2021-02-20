Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Up 5.3% on Analyst Upgrade

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)’s stock price shot up 5.3% on Friday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $95.00 to $140.00. The company traded as high as $124.50 and last traded at $119.46. 21,039,324 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 155% from the average session volume of 8,265,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.43.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AMAT. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $96.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.92.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,814 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 28,449 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,191 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

Applied Materials Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

