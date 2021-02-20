ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

ARCB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stephens raised shares of ArcBest from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of ArcBest from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.85.

NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $55.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.05 and its 200 day moving average is $39.08. ArcBest has a 12 month low of $13.54 and a 12 month high of $57.42.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $816.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.11 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ArcBest will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This is a positive change from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Newcity sold 9,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $411,168.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,151,512. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael R. Johns sold 1,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total transaction of $85,815.72. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in ArcBest by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ArcBest by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ArcBest by 0.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ArcBest by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in ArcBest by 1.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

