Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.87 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) will announce $1.87 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ardelyx’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.71 million. Ardelyx posted sales of $2.25 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ardelyx will report full-year sales of $7.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.80 million to $8.48 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $24.39 million, with estimates ranging from $20.30 million to $26.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ardelyx.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

ARDX stock remained flat at $$6.95 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 803,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,470. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.15. Ardelyx has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $8.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.22 million, a PE ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 11.72, a quick ratio of 11.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

In other Ardelyx news, insider Jeffrey W. Jacobs sold 3,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $27,169.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,890.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David M. Mott acquired 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.89 per share, with a total value of $1,001,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 46.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 10,885 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Ardelyx during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,347,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 79,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 10,035 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 156,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 1,721,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,035,000 after buying an additional 164,447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

