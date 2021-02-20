Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,939,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,897 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,985,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,993,000 after purchasing an additional 434,159 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,981,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,578,000 after purchasing an additional 120,773 shares during the last quarter. Alleghany Corp DE purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,129,000. Finally, Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,519,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,724,000 after buying an additional 742,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

NYSE WPM opened at $37.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 47.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.15 and its 200 day moving average is $45.86. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.66 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89.

WPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.27.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

See Also: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.