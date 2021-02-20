Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $342,000 in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESPO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 45.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 4,955 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the third quarter worth $117,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the third quarter worth $3,160,000. Garrison Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the third quarter worth $348,000. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the third quarter worth $7,328,000.

ESPO opened at $79.33 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $81.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.11 and a 200-day moving average of $67.52.

