Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 127 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 312.5% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,848 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 9,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.7% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 14,364 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 14.3% during the third quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 44,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 61.9% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 13,074 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total transaction of $1,106,714.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,212,916.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 11,733 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $991,790.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 105,111 shares in the company, valued at $8,885,032.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 264,171 shares of company stock valued at $22,820,527. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EW. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.45.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $84.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.20. The firm has a market cap of $52.65 billion, a PE ratio of 67.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $51.51 and a twelve month high of $92.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

