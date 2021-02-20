Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 75.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 845 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,593 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 108.3% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth about $34,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $478.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.21 and a 52 week high of $532.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.79 billion, a PE ratio of 39.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $500.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $463.15.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.46, for a total value of $6,724,279.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,637,062.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.47.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

