Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 508 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 15.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 54.1% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 71.8% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Shopify currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,288.67.

Shopify stock opened at $1,435.01 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $305.30 and a 52-week high of $1,499.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,232.00 and a 200-day moving average of $1,078.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 914.02, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $977.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.82 million. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. On average, research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

