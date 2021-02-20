Argus Lowers Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) to Hold

Argus downgraded shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

UAA has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Under Armour from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Under Armour from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Under Armour from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Under Armour from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on Under Armour from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.44.

Get Under Armour alerts:

NYSE:UAA opened at $22.81 on Wednesday. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $23.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of -13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.19. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Under Armour will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,594,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at about $758,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Under Armour by 397.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 78,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 63,087 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Under Armour by 316.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 35,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Under Armour by 0.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 212,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. 36.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

Read More: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.