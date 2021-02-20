Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target Increased to $365.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $350.00 to $365.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ANET. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. FBN Securities increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $294.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $306.90.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

NYSE ANET opened at $310.95 on Friday. Arista Networks has a 1 year low of $156.63 and a 1 year high of $326.60. The company has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $310.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.63.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Ann Mather sold 900 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.23, for a total value of $292,707.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,291.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,670 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.26, for a total transaction of $447,994.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,693,745.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 275,530 shares of company stock valued at $78,578,121. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 378.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.