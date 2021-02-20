Arizona State Retirement System Has $452,000 Stock Holdings in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,447 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Covanta were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Covanta by 6.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Covanta in the third quarter worth $27,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Covanta by 569.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 107,960 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 91,823 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Covanta in the third quarter worth about $1,645,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Covanta in the third quarter worth about $52,000. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVA opened at $14.28 on Friday. Covanta Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $16.13. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -68.00 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.30 and its 200 day moving average is $11.18.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. Covanta had a negative return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Analysts expect that Covanta Holding Co. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Covanta from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Covanta in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Covanta from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Covanta in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Covanta Profile

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

