Arizona State Retirement System Has $499,000 Stake in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,106 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in OPKO Health were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in OPKO Health by 281.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 12,650 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in OPKO Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OPK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of OPKO Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,275,804. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPK opened at $4.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.94. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $6.47.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. As a group, analysts anticipate that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

