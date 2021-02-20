Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Global Net Lease by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,241,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,742,000 after acquiring an additional 51,503 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Global Net Lease by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 506,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,046,000 after acquiring an additional 91,662 shares in the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Global Net Lease by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 408,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,488,000 after acquiring an additional 10,650 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Global Net Lease by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after acquiring an additional 6,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Global Net Lease by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 264,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,161,000 after acquiring an additional 96,881 shares in the last quarter. 64.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.63.

NYSE GNL opened at $18.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.47 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.77 and a 1-year high of $21.71.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

