Arizona State Retirement System Sells 125 Shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Kadant were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kadant by 2.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kadant by 63.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Kadant by 80.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Kadant by 580.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in Kadant by 47.3% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 32,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KAI opened at $155.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.57 and its 200-day moving average is $128.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.38. Kadant Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.71 and a twelve month high of $157.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. Kadant had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.57%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KAI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Kadant from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti raised their price objective on shares of Kadant from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Barrington Research raised shares of Kadant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kadant presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.50.

In other news, COO Eric T. Langevin sold 15,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.82, for a total transaction of $2,064,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,203,756.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.48, for a total value of $74,753.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,556,758. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,647 shares of company stock worth $3,616,728 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components worldwide. The company's Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

