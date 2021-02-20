Arizona State Retirement System Sells 182 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,981 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 396,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,778,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,008,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 219,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,035,000 after buying an additional 17,144 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 612.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 205,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,930,000 after buying an additional 176,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 146,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,374,000 after buying an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on OSIS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on OSI Systems in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on OSI Systems from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on OSI Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded OSI Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.00.

Shares of OSI Systems stock opened at $92.65 on Friday. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.96 and a 12-month high of $98.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.42 and its 200-day moving average is $85.06.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.21. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $276.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

