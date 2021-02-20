Arizona State Retirement System Sells 459 Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 162.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 74.1% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 851.4% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Big Lots by 122.9% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in Big Lots in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Big Lots from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.42.

Shares of Big Lots stock opened at $64.09 on Friday. Big Lots, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $68.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.52.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.25%. Big Lots’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

