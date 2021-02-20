Arizona State Retirement System Sells 706 Shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 187.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Trustmark in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Trustmark by 193.8% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new position in Trustmark in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Trustmark by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Trustmark from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $30.16 on Friday. Trustmark Co. has a 1-year low of $20.08 and a 1-year high of $32.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.04.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Trustmark had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $180.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Trustmark Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 37.55%.

In other news, Director Harry M. Walker sold 4,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $114,667.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,707,615.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

