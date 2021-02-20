Arizona State Retirement System Sells 908 Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 908 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 7,040 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 50,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 180,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.9% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 213,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwood Liquid Management LP grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 41.3% in the third quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP now owns 2,468,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,714,000 after acquiring an additional 721,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ROIC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Retail Opportunity Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.75 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Retail Opportunity Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.61.

NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $15.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.36 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.42 and its 200-day moving average is $12.47. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $17.03.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

