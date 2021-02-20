Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in developing, building, owning and managing office, retail and multifamily properties primarily in the United States. Its properties are situated in Virginia and North Carolina. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is based in Virginia Beach, United States. “

Separately, Bank of America raised their target price on Armada Hoffler Properties from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.38.

AHH stock opened at $12.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 15.37 and a current ratio of 15.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $988.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 0.76. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $18.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.39.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 6.91%. As a group, analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is currently 37.61%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AHH. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 75.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 42.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 8,072 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the third quarter valued at about $93,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 339.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 11,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 5.4% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

