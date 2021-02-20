ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Downgraded by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH to “Neutral”

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. ARMOUR Residential REIT currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.56.

Shares of ARR opened at $11.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $770.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.07. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $21.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.37.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 52.86%.

In other ARMOUR Residential REIT news, CEO Scott Ulm sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $342,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,930,977.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Hollihan III sold 9,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $104,889.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,333.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,937 shares of company stock worth $903,763. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 215.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.33% of the company’s stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

