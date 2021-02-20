Arqma Trading 13.7% Higher This Week (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. In the last week, Arqma has traded up 13.7% against the US dollar. Arqma has a total market cap of $84,175.46 and $1,206.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arqma coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,188.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,008.41 or 0.03511936 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.00 or 0.00416172 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $718.76 or 0.01256829 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $265.54 or 0.00464331 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.06 or 0.00426760 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $171.65 or 0.00300151 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00028097 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

Arqma (CRYPTO:ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 14,352,989 coins and its circulating supply is 8,308,446 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Arqma is arqma.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

