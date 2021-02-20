Arrow Financial Corp Buys 336 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Arrow Financial Corp grew its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Duke Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,072,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,155,000 after acquiring an additional 9,189 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D grew its stake in Duke Energy by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 169,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,564,000 after acquiring an additional 5,644 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Duke Energy by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 457,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,843,000 after acquiring an additional 66,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

NYSE:DUK opened at $88.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $62.13 and a 1-year high of $103.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

