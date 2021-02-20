Arrow Financial Corp Has $50,000 Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Arrow Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Cerner were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CERN. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 192,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,069,000 after purchasing an additional 19,284 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 110,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,702,000 after purchasing an additional 7,009 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 232,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,239,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Cerner stock opened at $71.56 on Friday. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $53.08 and a 1-year high of $84.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.52.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Cerner’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CERN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.37.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

