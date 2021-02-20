Arrow Financial Corp Makes New Investment in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV)

Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Separately, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 200.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after buying an additional 64,304 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDV opened at $25.50 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $25.17 and a 1 year high of $27.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.92.

