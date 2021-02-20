Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) PT Raised to $180.00 at Morgan Stanley

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ABG. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Truist raised their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.13.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

NYSE ABG opened at $160.90 on Thursday. Asbury Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $88.74 and a 1-year high of $269.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.31. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. Asbury Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David W. Hult sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total transaction of $4,057,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,741 shares in the company, valued at $13,914,906.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jed Milstein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,098,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,477 shares of company stock worth $4,620,238 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 495,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,248,000 after acquiring an additional 68,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 902,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,590,000 after acquiring an additional 440,290 shares during the last quarter.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.