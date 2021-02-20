ASML Holding NV (EPA:ASML) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ASML Holding NV (EPA:ASML) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €418.33 ($492.16).

Several research analysts have commented on ASML shares. Morgan Stanley set a €420.00 ($494.12) target price on ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group set a €430.00 ($505.88) target price on ASML and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €437.00 ($514.12) target price on ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €475.00 ($558.82) target price on ASML and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays set a €525.00 ($617.65) target price on ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

About ASML

