Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 25.82% and a negative net margin of 13.39%.

NYSE:ASPN opened at $23.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $638.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.73 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.76. Aspen Aerogels has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $26.98.

In other news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 73,821 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $1,066,713.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ASPN has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright cut shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.04.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company offers Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

