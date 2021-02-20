AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) PT Set at GBX 7,500 by UBS Group

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) received a GBX 7,500 ($97.99) price target from UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,250 ($107.79) target price on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £100 ($130.65) target price on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) price objective on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 8,596.76 ($112.32).

Shares of AZN opened at GBX 7,226 ($94.41) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £94.86 billion and a PE ratio of 29.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 7,495.76 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 8,020.73. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 5,871 ($76.71) and a 52-week high of £101.20 ($132.22).

In other news, insider Nazneen Rahman purchased 258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 7,679 ($100.33) per share, with a total value of £19,811.82 ($25,884.27).

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

