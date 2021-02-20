Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Sets New 12-Month High at $258.72

Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $258.72 and last traded at $258.25, with a volume of 60919 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $250.53.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.76.

The firm has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.77, a P/E/G ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $236.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.22.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $501.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.87 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 25.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 3.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 22.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 30.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,150,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlassian Company Profile (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

