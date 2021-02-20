Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Bought by Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for about 3.7% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $25,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 67.8% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup raised Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.65.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $102,558.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,670.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total transaction of $378,511.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,685 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,399.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $3.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $169.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,000,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,639. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.16. The stock has a market cap of $72.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.11 and a 1-year high of $181.75.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.84%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

