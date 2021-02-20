Avacta Group (OTCMKTS:AVCTF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Avacta Group (OTCMKTS:AVCTF) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Avacta Group stock opened at $2.55 on Friday. Avacta Group has a 52 week low of $1.37 and a 52 week high of $2.55.

Avacta Group Company Profile

Avacta Group Plc offers reagents and therapeutics based on Affimer technology for diagnostic and research applications in the United Kingdom, North America, Asia, and rest of Europe. It operates in Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Animal Health segments. The company develops custom Affimer proteins for customer products and in-house diagnostic assays.

