Avalon Investment & Advisory Acquires 1,297 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 128.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,581,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,373,394,000 after acquiring an additional 481,686 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 5.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,775,592 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $755,124,000 after acquiring an additional 86,537 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 15.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 656,219 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $279,077,000 after acquiring an additional 88,190 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 21.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 587,649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $249,916,000 after acquiring an additional 103,260 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 63.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 463,921 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $197,296,000 after acquiring an additional 180,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total value of $1,892,555.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,862.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $371.46 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $275.22 and a 52 week high of $435.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $379.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $392.53.

DPZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $424.96.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

