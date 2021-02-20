Avalon Investment & Advisory Acquires 2,717 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Ball were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Washington Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Ball by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 41,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ball by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 5,990 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ball by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ball by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,915,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,414,778,000 after acquiring an additional 847,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on BLL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ball from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Ball from $104.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ball from $84.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.47.

Shares of NYSE BLL opened at $90.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.14. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $51.26 and a 1 year high of $102.76. The company has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a PE ratio of 58.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.72%.

In other Ball news, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 24,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total transaction of $2,333,816.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total transaction of $2,816,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,052 shares of company stock valued at $14,056,306 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

