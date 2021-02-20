Avalon Investment & Advisory Has $577,000 Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 128.6% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,471.4% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $388.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $240.00 and a 12-month high of $455.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $411.97 and its 200 day moving average is $413.62.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total value of $214,835.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,668,092.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ROP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Argus boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Sunday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $411.00.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.