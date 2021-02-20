Avalon Investment & Advisory Purchases 1,589 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 40.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Guardant Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 422.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GH opened at $170.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of -89.24 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.71. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.90 and a 1-year high of $181.07.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Guardant Health from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Guardant Health from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Guardant Health from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.55.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total transaction of $621,429.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,590.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total transaction of $60,944.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,903.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 981,391 shares of company stock valued at $156,505,110. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

