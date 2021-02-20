Avalon Investment & Advisory Sells 545 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Avalon Investment & Advisory cut its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,453 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Walmart were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 227 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT opened at $138.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.64. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The company has a market capitalization of $391.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 43.81%.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $5,075,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,228,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,101,035. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 260,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.41, for a total transaction of $39,106,600.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,965,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,930,995. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.72.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Story: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.