AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Stock Price Up 5.2%

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO)’s stock price rose 5.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.13 and last traded at $8.74. Approximately 20,242 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 459,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.31.

AVEO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet cut shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.13. The firm has a market cap of $256.69 million, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.40.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVEO)

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical needs. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

