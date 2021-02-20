AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 4,077.50 ($53.27).

AVV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 3,560 ($46.51) to GBX 3,730 ($48.73) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($58.79) price target on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

In related news, insider Peter Herweck sold 7,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,813 ($49.82), for a total transaction of £271,142.43 ($354,249.32). Also, insider James Kidd sold 25,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,673 ($47.99), for a total transaction of £948,809.36 ($1,239,625.50).

AVV stock traded down GBX 60 ($0.78) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 3,756 ($49.07). The company had a trading volume of 259,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.32. AVEVA Group has a 1 year low of GBX 2,634 ($34.41) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,364 ($70.08). The company has a market capitalization of £10.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 192.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,659.98 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4,087.56.

AVEVA Group Company Profile

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

