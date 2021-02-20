Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th.

Avnet has increased its dividend by 16.7% over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVT opened at $38.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.21. Avnet has a one year low of $17.85 and a one year high of $42.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -42.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. Avnet had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Avnet’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Avnet will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Oleg Khaykin acquired 9,000 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.28 per share, for a total transaction of $290,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William H. Schumann sold 4,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $173,373.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avnet stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000. 93.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Avnet from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Avnet from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Avnet from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Avnet from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.43.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

