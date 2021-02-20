AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Nord/LB raised AXA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of AXA stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.00. 113,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,494. AXA has a twelve month low of $12.72 and a twelve month high of $26.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.45.

AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

