Axe Price Tops $0.0639 on Major Exchanges (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded up 15.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. Axe has a total market capitalization of $336,224.82 and approximately $108,031.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axe coin can now be purchased for $0.0639 or 0.00000112 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Axe has traded 8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $485.56 or 0.00852820 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 52.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000047 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000042 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 66.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe Coin Profile

Axe (CRYPTO:AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

Axe can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

