Axe Trading Up 3.3% Over Last Week (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 20th. Over the last seven days, Axe has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Axe coin can currently be bought for about $0.0628 or 0.00000111 BTC on major exchanges. Axe has a market cap of $330,546.73 and $98,471.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.81 or 0.00801233 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 48.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 33% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000057 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe Profile

AXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase.

