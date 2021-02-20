Axie Infinity Shards Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.12 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity Shards (CURRENCY:AXS) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 20th. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity Shards has traded flat against the dollar. One Axie Infinity Shards token can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00001083 BTC on exchanges. Axie Infinity Shards has a market cap of $9.12 million and $16.75 million worth of Axie Infinity Shards was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.69 or 0.00060367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $432.56 or 0.00775120 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00037708 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00006521 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000246 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.38 or 0.00056224 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004035 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00040728 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00017720 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,559.64 or 0.04586747 BTC.

About Axie Infinity Shards

Axie Infinity Shards (AXS) is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity Shards’ total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,985,000 tokens. The official message board for Axie Infinity Shards is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity Shards’ official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity Shards’ official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity Shards

