AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Price Target Raised to $20.00

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) had its target price hoisted by BWS Financial from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. BWS Financial also issued estimates for AXT’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on AXT from $7.50 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AXT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. B. Riley boosted their price target on AXT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on AXT from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.15.

AXTI opened at $15.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $634.78 million, a P/E ratio of -512.16 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.01. AXT has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $15.84.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. AXT had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. Analysts expect that AXT will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total transaction of $361,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,834,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,900,708.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXTI. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in AXT by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 7,102 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in AXT by 234.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 6,602 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in AXT by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AXT by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 8,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of AXT by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AXT

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging, as well as for 5G.

