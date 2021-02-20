Azul S.A. to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($7.51) Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts (NYSE:AZUL)

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Azul in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 17th. Seaport Global Securities analyst D. Mckenzie now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($7.51) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($6.99). Seaport Global Securities has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Azul’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.57) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.92) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AZUL. Raymond James lowered Azul from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Azul from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Santander downgraded Azul from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Azul has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

Azul stock opened at $24.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.68. Azul has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $39.20. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Azul by 146.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Azul during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Azul by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Azul during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Azul during the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Azul

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 916 daily flights to 116 destinations through a network of 249 non-stop routes with a fleet of 140 aircraft. The company is also involved in the aircraft financing, package holidays, loyalty programs, and investment fund activities.

