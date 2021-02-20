Badger DAO (BADGER) Price Reaches $63.83 on Major Exchanges

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded up 22.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 20th. Badger DAO has a market capitalization of $147.96 million and approximately $71.86 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Badger DAO token can now be bought for $63.83 or 0.00112408 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $268.24 or 0.00472387 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.31 or 0.00070981 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.35 or 0.00081625 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.64 or 0.00068048 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.98 or 0.00077444 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $231.25 or 0.00407241 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00025980 BTC.

Badger DAO Profile

Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,318,032 tokens. Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance. Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Badger DAO

Badger DAO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

