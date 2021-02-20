BAE Systems plc (BA.L) (LON:BA) Insider Buys £150.97 in Stock

BAE Systems plc (BA.L) (LON:BA) insider Charles Woodburn bought 31 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 487 ($6.36) per share, for a total transaction of £150.97 ($197.24).

Charles Woodburn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 14th, Charles Woodburn bought 30 shares of BAE Systems plc (BA.L) stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 500 ($6.53) per share, for a total transaction of £150 ($195.98).

On Monday, December 14th, Charles Woodburn bought 29 shares of BAE Systems plc (BA.L) stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 513 ($6.70) per share, for a total transaction of £148.77 ($194.37).

LON:BA opened at GBX 465.30 ($6.08) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.98 billion and a PE ratio of 12.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 483.85 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 497.65. BAE Systems plc has a 52 week low of GBX 395.90 ($5.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 672.80 ($8.79). The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.67.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on BAE Systems plc (BA.L) from GBX 670 ($8.75) to GBX 615 ($8.04) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on BAE Systems plc (BA.L) from GBX 685 ($8.95) to GBX 660 ($8.62) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BAE Systems plc (BA.L) from GBX 625 ($8.17) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 608.33 ($7.95).

BAE Systems plc (BA.L) Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

