Balentine LLC Cuts Stake in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Balentine LLC lowered its position in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,352 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,101 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNB Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 0.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of MFG stock opened at $3.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average of $2.66. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

